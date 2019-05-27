Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 27.
Korean-language dailies
-- Bong's cinema aesthetics gets Palme d'Or in his hands (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- On the centennial of Korean cinema, it gets Cannes (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'World's highest Bong (peak)' (Donga llbo)
-- Bong Joon-ho becomes Cannes (Seoul Shinmun)
-- WHO recognizes gaming disorder as illness (Segye Times)
-- WHO unanimously recognizes gaming disorder as illness (Chosun Ilbo)
-- China to check imported IT equipment for national security in apparent retaliation against U.S.' Huawei ban (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Bong Joon-ho reaches Cannes peak (Hankyoreh)
-- Kiwoom, Toss fail in Internet banking bids (Hankook Ilbo)
-- WHO rules gaming disorder an illness, blow to industry (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gumi industrial complex suffers from low output (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Bong Joon-ho wins Cannes Palme d'Or (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Bong Joon-ho bags Palme d'Or in Cannes milestone for Korea (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't to discuss gaming addiction with game industry (Korea Times)
(END)