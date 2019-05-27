Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:01 May 27, 2019

SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 27.

Korean-language dailies
-- Bong's cinema aesthetics gets Palme d'Or in his hands (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- On the centennial of Korean cinema, it gets Cannes (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'World's highest Bong (peak)' (Donga llbo)
-- Bong Joon-ho becomes Cannes (Seoul Shinmun)
-- WHO recognizes gaming disorder as illness (Segye Times)
-- WHO unanimously recognizes gaming disorder as illness (Chosun Ilbo)
-- China to check imported IT equipment for national security in apparent retaliation against U.S.' Huawei ban (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Bong Joon-ho reaches Cannes peak (Hankyoreh)
-- Kiwoom, Toss fail in Internet banking bids (Hankook Ilbo)
-- WHO rules gaming disorder an illness, blow to industry (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gumi industrial complex suffers from low output (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Bong Joon-ho wins Cannes Palme d'Or (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Bong Joon-ho bags Palme d'Or in Cannes milestone for Korea (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't to discuss gaming addiction with game industry (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK