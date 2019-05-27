Per-capita power use hits new high in 2018

According to data by the International Energy Agency (IEA), South Korea's per-capita electricity use stood at 10.6 MWh in 2016, higher than 8 MWh for Japan in 2016, 7.2 MWh for France, 7 MWh for Germany and 5 MWh for Britain. Canada and the United States had higher numbers of 14.8 MWh and 12.8 MWh, respectively.