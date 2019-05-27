Go to Contents
Yonhap news advisory for Monday, May 27

09:15 May 27, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Parliamentary speaker's visit to Russia, Baltic nations

-- (U20 World Cup) S. Korea looking for 1st point vs. South Africa

-- (News Focus) 'Parasite' actor Song Kang-ho

Economy & Finance

-- Financial market move amid trade dispute

-- Game industry cries foul over WHO's gaming disorder
(END)

