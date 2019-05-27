(LEAD) N.K. outlet urges Seoul to focus on 'fundamental' issues, rather than humanitarian aid
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet renewed calls on Monday for South Korea to stop talking about humanitarian assistance and instead focus on resolving "fundamental" issues to improve inter-Korean relations.
"They (South Korea) are talking about humanitarian aid and cooperative exchanges as if they are interested in carrying out the declarations," DPRK Today said, referring to the agreements the leaders of the two Koreas reached during their three summits last year.
"It is an act that deceives the public to carry around non-core and secondary issues without thinking about resolving fundamental issues made clear in the North-South declarations and behave as if they are aimed at implementing those declarations," it added.
DPRK Today also denounced South Korea for being inactive in improving inter-Korean relations and just bent on "hostile acts" by engaging in military drills with outside forces, apparently referring to its recent joint drills with the United States.
South Korea earlier pledged to donate US$8 million to U.N. aid agencies to help pregnant women and kids in North Korea. Separately, it is now drawing up plans to provide humanitarian assistance to help ease food shortages in the impoverished state.
Seoul expects such efforts could help move stagnated inter-Korean relations forward and provide fresh momentum for stalled denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington.
North Korea has yet to provide its official response to Seoul's push to provide humanitarian aid, but its propaganda media outlets have recently stepped up calls for Seoul to focus more on improving inter-Korean relations.
Officials of a civic group, who recently met with North Koreans, said that Pyongyang appears to see the current situation as an "impasse" that humanitarian assistance cannot break.
"It seems certain that North Korea doesn't want humanitarian assistance as a solution to the current impasse," an official of the South Korean Committee for Implementation of the June 15 Joint Declaration said.
He added that North Korea appears to believe that the current stalemate can be resolved only when South Korea and the U.S. respect the spirit of their summit agreements with it.
He was among the officials of the civic group who traveled to Shenyang last week to meet their North Korean counterparts to discuss holding joint events to mark the anniversary of the first inter-Korean summit held on June 15, 2000.
On Saturday, the Korean Central News Agency, North Korea's official media, lashed out at South Korea for conducting joint military drills with the U.S. in recent months, calling them a violation of an agreement the two Koreas reached last year to reduce military tensions and build mutual trust.
