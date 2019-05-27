Ratio of female workers on rise in S. Korea in past 5 years
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- The number of female workers at South Korea's 600 leading firms increased in the past five years, a local think tank said Monday.
In an analysis of the top 600 listed companies in the nonfinancial sector, the Korea Economic Research Institute (KERI) found the ratio of female employees out of their overall workforce increased to 24 percent in 2018 from 23 percent in 2014.
Education services companies, wholesale and retail businesses all have hired more female workers in the past five years, KERI said.
The analysis also showed the ratio of the country's female employment out of the female population between 15-64 stood at 57 percent, lower than the average of 64 percent of the 33 Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) member countries, KERI said.
Korea's female employment rate ranked 27th among the 33 OECD members last year, it said.
KERI is a think tank under the Federation of Korean Industries.
