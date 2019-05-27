Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stock open

Stocks open lower on extended foreign sell-offs

09:30 May 27, 2019

SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares opened lower Monday as foreigners continued to offload large-cap shares.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index inched down 2.50 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,042.81 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Foreigners and institutions sold a combined 18 billion won (US$15 million) worth of stocks.

Large-cap stocks were mixed across the board.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics increased 0.23 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix rose 0.44 percent. Top carmaker Hyundai Motor rose 1.92 percent.

But chemicals giant LG Chem lost 0.77 percent, while South Korea's top web portal operator Naver tumbled 1.32 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,186.30 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.10 won from the previous session's close.

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK