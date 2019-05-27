Stocks open lower on extended foreign sell-offs
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares opened lower Monday as foreigners continued to offload large-cap shares.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index inched down 2.50 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,042.81 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Foreigners and institutions sold a combined 18 billion won (US$15 million) worth of stocks.
Large-cap stocks were mixed across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics increased 0.23 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix rose 0.44 percent. Top carmaker Hyundai Motor rose 1.92 percent.
But chemicals giant LG Chem lost 0.77 percent, while South Korea's top web portal operator Naver tumbled 1.32 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,186.30 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.10 won from the previous session's close.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)