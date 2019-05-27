Parliamentary speaker Moon set to visit Russia, Baltic states
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang was set to embark on a 10-day trip to Russia and the Baltic nations in an effort to promote parliamentary diplomacy over peace on the Korean Peninsula.
Moon will depart on a three-day trip to Russia that will be followed by visits to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, according to his office.
He plans to appeal for Russia to play a constructive role in maintaining the momentum for dialogue between North Korea and the United States amid stalled denuclearization talks.
Moon will meet with Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of Russia's lower house State Duma, and Valentina Matviyenko, leader of the Council of the Federation, to discuss ways to promote parliamentary cooperation between the two nations.
He will also deliver a speech about South Korea and Russia's cooperation in promoting peace on the peninsula, and their ties, at a plenary meeting of Russia's senate on Wednesday.
On Thursday, Moon will travel to Estonia on a trip to the Baltic states that includes stops in Latvia and Lithuania.
His trip is the first travel in eight years to the Baltic nations by a sitting Korean parliamentary speaker.
He is scheduled to hold talks with key leaders of the Baltic states, including Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid, Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis and President Dalia Grybauskaite of Lithuania, his office said.
Moon will return home on June 5.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
