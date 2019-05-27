Lanky striker back on nat'l team for friendlies vs. Australia, Iran
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- Striker Lee Jeong-hyeop has made it back to the men's national football team for the first time in nearly two years, as South Korea gear up for two friendly matches next month.
Head coach Paulo Bento announced his 25-man roster at the Korea Football Association (KFA) House in Seoul on Monday. South Korea will host Australia at Busan Asian Main Stadium in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at 8 p.m. on June 7. And four days later, also at 8 p.m., South Korea will face Iran at Seoul World Cup Stadium in the nation's capital.
Lee, forward for Busan IPark in the second-tier K League 2, last played for South Korea at a friendly versus Colombia in November 2017. He has never played for Bento, who took the helm last August.
Lee is enjoying a fine season with Busan IPark, with seven goals in nine matches. Lee, 27, rose to unlikely stardom in early 2015 under former coach Uli Stielike, scoring three goals in his first six appearances, including two during South Korea's march to the final at the 2015 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup.
Lee gradually fell out of favor with Stielike's successor, Shin Tae-yong, but will now have a chance to add some much-needed firepower up front alongside Hwang Ui-jo, who has been the most prolific scorer under Bento.
Lee is the tallest attacker on the team at 186 centimeters.
Lee is one of three players to be called up by Bento for the first time, joined by Ulsan Hyundai FC defender Kim Tae-hwan and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors midfielder Son Jun-ho.
Australia's visit will complete the home-and-away series between the two teams, with South Korea having faced the Socceroos in Brisbane last November.
South Korea last faced Iran in August 2017 during the final World Cup qualifying stage.
Iran are the top Asian Football Confederation (AFC) team in the FIFA rankings at No. 21, 16 spots ahead of South Korea and 20 spots above Australia.
South Korea have played Iran 30 times, with a record of nine wins, eight draws and 13 losses. South Korea's last win over Iran came in January 2011 in the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup. In ensuing meetings, Iran enjoyed four consecutive 1-0 victories over South Korea before they played to a scoreless draw during the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in August 2017.
Iran still have a head coaching vacancy after their longtime boss Carlos Queiroz left for Colombia.
In 27 meetings against Australia, South Korea have seven wins, 11 draws and nine losses. They have just one win in their past six matches against Australia, with three draws and two losses.
South Korea have six wins and one loss in 2019, the lone defeat coming in the AFC Asian Cup quarterfinals to Qatar in January.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)