Seoul shares up late Monday morning
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded higher late Monday morning as investors reacted to signs of improvement in a U.S.-China trade dispute.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) opened lower in the first 15 minutes of trading, but it turned higher, gaining 2.30 points, or 0.11 percent to 2,047.61 as of 11:20 a.m.
The U.S. stocks advanced on improved market sentiment on Friday (local time) after U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at a positive turnaround in a trade row with Beijing. Trump added that the ban on Chinese tech giant Huawei could be solved if China agrees to a trade agreement.
The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 0.37 percent, and the S&P500 climbed 0.14 percent. The Nasdaq composite index also rose 0.11 percent.
Large-cap shares here traded mixed across the board.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics was up 0.12 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. dipped 0.89 percent. Top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. rose 3.07 percent.
POSCO, the No. 1 steelmaker, gained 1.09 percent, while Naver, the operator of the country's top Internet portal, lost 1.32 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,182.80 won against the U.S. dollar, sharply up 5.6 won from the previous session's close.
(END)