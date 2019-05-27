Samsung SDS signs partnership with Vietnamese IT service company
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDS Co. said Monday it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with a Vietnamese IT services company to collaborate in the smart factory and cyber security sectors.
The IT subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co. and CMC Corporation of Vietnam agreed to work together to develop an advanced IT platform and apply it in smart factories to expand their presence in the Southeast Asia market.
Under the agreement, Samsung SDS will integrate its artificial intelligence, big data and Internet of Things technologies and CMC's sales network to create synergy in smart factory, cloud and cyber security in the Asian manufacturing hub, the South Korean company said.
CMC is an IT services company in Vietnam, with its main businesses ranging from system integration, software development, cloud to IT infrastructure management.
