Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul to set up body to deal with WHO's gaming disorder decision
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to set up a body to address the World Health Organization's decision to classify excessive gaming as an illness, while balancing the interests of the country's high-profile gaming sector and growing concerns over gaming addiction, the government said Monday.
The WHO last week defined problems caused by excessive gaming as a disorder in the 11th Revision of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11).
-----------------
Samsung to gain from Huawei's troubles: Fitch
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co., the world's largest maker of smartphones, is expected to solidify its position in the global smartphone market as troubles surrounding China's Huawei Technologies Co. deepened amid an escalating trade feud between Washington and Beijing, Fitch Ratings said Monday.
Google has said it will stop supplying its Android software to Huawei, with analysts expecting that the ban will force Huawei, the world's second-largest maker of smartphones, to lose its competitiveness outside China.
-----------------
Unification ministry denies media report on Kaesong park, Kumgang tour
SEOUL -- The unification ministry strongly denied a media report on Monday that North Korea has rejected Seoul's offer to make in-kind payment with rice for the operation of a now-shuttered industrial complex and a suspended tour program to a mountain in North Korea.
The daily Donga Ilbo, citing multiple sources, reported that the government made the proposal to cover workers' salaries at the industrial park in the North's border town of Kaesong and fees for tourists to Mount Kumgang on the North's east coast.
-----------------
Seoul to complete consultations with aid agencies this week on pledged N. Korea donation
SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry said Monday it will complete discussions with U.N. aid agencies this week about its pledge to donate US$8 million for their projects to help North Korean people in need.
"We are planning to conclude consultations with the WFP and UNICEF within this week," Lee Sang-min, the ministry's spokesperson, told reporters during a regular press briefing, referring to the World Food Programme (WFP) and the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF).
-----------------
Ministry to hold disciplinary committee on diplomat accused of leaking Moon-Trump talks
SEOUL -- The foreign ministry will convene a disciplinary panel later this week to decide on the penalty for a diplomat accused of leaking the contents of a phone conversation between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump to a lawmaker, a vice minister said Monday.
The diplomat, who worked at the South Korean Embassy in Washington D.C., has been investigated over the allegation he handed over the contents of the phone call to Rep. Khang Hyo-shang of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP). He was removed from his duty and forced to return to South Korea on Sunday.
-----------------
Han Kang hands over book to Norway's 'Future Library' project
SEOUL -- Prize-winning South Korean novelist Han Kang has handed over a novel to the Norwegian public arts project "Future Library," with her writing to remain unpublished and unread for nearly a century.
The 2016 winner of the Man Booker International prize for her novel "The Vegetarian" has been chosen as the fifth writer for the Norwegian project along with 99 renowned authors including English writer David Mitchell. Their works will be kept in secret and published a century later on paper made from the trees of a special forest cultivated for the project.
-----------------
White House says Trump feels good about ties with Kim, his denuke commitment
WASHINGTON -- The White House has said that U.S. President Donald Trump feels "good" about his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Kim's denuclearization commitment despite Pyongyang's recent missile launches.
Presidential press secretary Sarah Sanders made the remarks on Sunday after Trump tweeted that Pyongyang's launch of two short-range missiles on May 9, the second such military move in less than a week, involved only "small weapons," and expressed his "confidence" in Kim.
(END)