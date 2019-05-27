N. Korea desperately wants U.S. to make first step to resume talks: Russian expert
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea feels insulted from the collapse of February's summit with the United States but appears to be exercising "strategic patience" to wait for the U.S. to make the first move to resume talks, a Russian expert said Monday after a recent trip to Pyongyang.
Georgy Toloraya, head of the Asian Strategy Center at the Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, made the case during a conference in Seoul, saying that North Koreans did not respond to the "insults as they might have" because they "desperately want" progress in the negotiations.
"North Koreans now, I feel that, in Pyongyang, they feel sort of cheated, or they are very much insulted, that Kim Jong-un went all the way to Hanoi, bringing what he thought was an important step forward, and he hoped for that, suddenly he sort of lost his face," he said at the 2019 Global Intelligence Summit after a visit to the North Korean capital last week.
A former diplomat, Toloraya said North Korea is not conducting another nuclear test or firing off long-range ballistic missiles in an apparent message to the U.S. that it is ready to resume the talks once Washington changes its calculations.
North Korea has been increasingly urging the U.S. to change its stance following the summit, which broke down due to failure to find common ground between Pyongyang's denuclearization steps and the scope of sanctions relief.
Toloraya said Pyongyang wants talks at a higher level, not on the working level, to convey that it can consider "a series of smaller deals that would lead to a big deal."
"They desperately want it. That's why they say they will be patient, even in the face of maximum pressure and what they call hostile acts. They will be patient because they desperately hope that the U.S. will make the first step," he said.
Earlier in the day, Suh Hoon, director of the National Intelligence Service, said intelligence agencies from across the world are trying to "read the signs of even the minutest change" on the current deadlocked situation.
"It is true that post-Hanoi, we are experiencing a bit of a lull in talks on the Korean Peninsula," Suh said in a congratulatory speech at the event's opening ceremony. "Intelligence services of each nation, the Republic of Korea included, are endeavoring to read the signs of even the minutest change as we objectively take in the situation."
Organized by the state-run Institute for National Security Strategy, the three-day conference gathered 30 intelligence experts from 16 countries.
