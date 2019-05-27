N. Korea slams Bolton for calling latest missile launches violation of UN resolutions
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea sharply criticized U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton on Monday, calling him a "war maniac" and a "security destruction advisor" that should be gone as early as possible.
A spokesperson for the North's foreign ministry unleashed the vituperation, bristling at Bolton's denunciation of the communist nation's recent missile launches as a violation of U.N. Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.
"When it comes to UNSC resolutions, as we have declared repeatedly before, they are an outrageous total denial of our right to survival and development. Never once have we acknowledged them or been confined by them," the spokesperson was quoted as saying by the North's official Korean Central News Agency.
On Saturday, Bolton said during a press conference in Tokyo that there is "no doubt" that the North violated U.N. Security Council resolutions when it launched short-range missiles earlier this month. Bolton also characterized the missiles as ballistic missiles.
"Our military exercises did not aim at anybody, nor did it put anybody in danger, but Bolton surely has a different mindset from ordinary people in insisting that they are a violation of the resolutions," the spokesperson said.
The North also said Bolton has long been known as a "war maniac" and that it would be right to call him a "security destruction advisor" working to destroy peace and security, rather than a security advisor trying to guarantee security.
On May 9, North Korea fired off short-range missiles in apparent frustration with the stalled denuclearization talks with Washington. The firing came less than a week after the North flew a barrage of projectiles into the East Sea.
North Korea later called them part of its ordinary military drills to "inspect the ability of rapid reaction" of its defense units.
Seoul and Washington have been cautious as to how to classify the missiles as they try to keep denuclearization talks on track. While the South Korean military has yet to officially define the missile types, the Pentagon earlier called them ballistic missiles banned under UNSC resolutions.
North Korea is under multiple UNSC resolutions that ban its use of ballistic missile technology.
On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to try to tone down what his top security advisor said, calling the missiles that North Korea fired "small weapons."
"North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me," he tweeted, adding that he has confidence that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "will keep his promise to me."
Nuclear talks between the two countries have been stalled since the second summit between Trump and Kim in February ended without a deal as they failed to find common ground over the scope of Pyongyang's denuclearization steps and Washington's sanctions relief.
On Friday, North Korea said that its negotiations with the U.S. won't resume unless Washington comes up with a "new method of calculation," blaming Washington for the collapse of the February summit.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)