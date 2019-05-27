Cheong Wa Dae vows continued efforts to seek truth behind Sewol ferry sinking
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- The presidential office said Monday it will not give up efforts to find facts related to the mysterious 2014 sinking of the Sewol ferry and the government's handling of the case.
In a reply to an online petition, signed by more than 200,000 people, Cheong Wa Dae, however, said it's premature to talk about whether to create an independent investigation unit in the prosecution.
A special probe committee is "actively operating" amid public support, Park Hyeong-chul, presidential secretary for anti-corruption, said, noting its tenure is to end in 2020.
"At this stage, (we) would only say that (we) will continue efforts to reveal new facts in detail," he added.
The Sewol ferry sank in waters off the southwestern coast of South Korea on April 16, 2014, killing more than 300 people, mostly high school students.
The then Park Geun-hye administration came under fire for apparently failing to take swift, appropriate measures to rescue them.
Jung Hyun-gon, Cheong Wa Dae secretary for social issues, agreed that the exact reason for the ferry sinking has not been confirmed yet amid a view that a lingering ideological controversy over the tragedy has been hampering national unity.
"What's important is to establish an independent investigation team with an adequate workforce if a probe (by state prosecutors) is necessary going forward," he said.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)