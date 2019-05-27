Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks down for 3rd day on tech slump
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed lower Monday, extending their losing streak to third day, as big-cap tech stocks such as Samsung Electronics came under heavy selling pressure amid the trade war between the United States and China. The Korean won sharply rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 1.10 points, or 0.05 percent, to close at 2,044.21. Trade volume was low at 342 million shares worth 3.3 trillion won (US$2.7 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 491 to 342.
The local stock market opened higher in the morning, apparently tracking gains on Wall Street last week, but finished lower after swerving in and out of positive terrain.
-----------------
Cheong Wa Dae questions Bolton's view on NK missiles
SEOUL -- South Korea's presidential office said Monday it has no idea why U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton openly characterized North Korea's recent missile launches as a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.
Cheong Wa Dae reaffirmed that the defense authorities of the allies are still analyzing the exact type of the projectiles fired on May 4 and 9.
"There's no change (in our statement)" that a conclusion has yet to come out, a Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters, saying it's the presidential office's formal stance.
-----------------
(News Focus) Huawei ban puts S. Korean tech firms in tricky position
SEOUL -- The U.S.'s decision to ban Huawei Technologies and pressure its allies to follow suit is sending a ripple effect through the South Korean tech industry that has contracts and connections with the Chinese telecom equipment and smartphone maker, analysts said Monday.
President Donald Trump's administration last week placed Huawei on an export blacklist amid flaring trade tension between the world's two largest economies, leaving South Korean tech companies tiptoeing around businesses with the Chinese tech giant.
It is unclear how the ban will affect the deeply intricate technology supply chain in the long term, with LG Uplus Corp.'s push to expand its 5G network with Huawei's equipment being probably the first target of the move.
-----------------
Samsung to gain from Huawei's troubles: Fitch
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co., the world's largest maker of smartphones, is expected to solidify its position in the global smartphone market as troubles surrounding China's Huawei Technologies Co. deepened amid an escalating trade feud between Washington and Beijing, Fitch Ratings said Monday.
Google has said it will stop supplying its Android software to Huawei, with analysts expecting that the ban will force Huawei, the world's second-largest maker of smartphones, to lose its competitiveness outside China.
Global telecom carriers have also shunned Huawei's equipment as American intelligence agencies suspect that Huawei is linked to the Chinese government and that the company's devices may be exploited by Chinese spies.
-----------------
SK Innovation to expand EV battery output capacity to 100 GWh by 2025
SEOUL -- SK Innovation Co., South Korea's top oil refiner, said Monday it will expand its electric vehicle (EV) battery production capacity 20 times more than the current level by 2025 to meet growing demand and expand its presence in the promising market.
SK Innovation CEO Kim Jun said the company aims to increase its production capacity from the current 5 gigawatt hours (GWh) to 100 Gwh by 2025, as well as jack up its order book from 430 Gwh to 700 Gwh in the cited period.
SK Innovation joined the ranks of the world's top 10 players in terms of sales during the first quarter of the year. During the January-March period, SK Innovation reported 447 megawatt hours of capacity sold, which put it in ninth place among battery suppliers.
-----------------
Main opposition slams Moon's economic policy, vows to offer policy alternatives
SEOUL -- The main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) on Monday denounced the liberal Moon Jae-in government's economic policy as the outcome of what it called "tyranny," vowing to provide policy alternatives on the economic front.
LKP chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn made the remarks three days after the conservative party wrapped up 18-days of rallies outside the National Assembly amid deepening partisan tensions over a fast-track drive.
"The people who we have met during the rallies were full of despair and sighs. This is because of the tyranny by the Moon government on the economic sector," Hwang told reporters.
He said the party will launch a panel to lead economic projects for "the 2020 grand transformation" in an effort to provide policy alternatives.
