Korean-language dailies

-- Local folk singer files suit against illegally reproduced recordings (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Trump urges Kim to transform N. Korea through denuclearization (Kookmin Daily)

-- Hyundai Heavy union unlawfully occupies place for shareholders meeting against acquisition of Daewoo Shipbuilding (Donga llbo)

-- Trump hopes Kim gives up nuclear weapons and changes N. Korea (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Trump says N. Korea missile tests do not violate UN Security Council resolution (Segye Times)

-- Hyundai Heavy union occupies shareholders meeting place against company's acquisition (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Ride-sharing business model stalled for seven years in S. Korea (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Trump says he believes in agreement with N. Korea (Hankyoreh)

-- Trump says N. Korea missile tests aimed at attracting attention (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Trump says U.S. not in hurry for nuclear deal with N. Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Trump says Kim will give up nuclear weapons (Korea Economic Daily)

