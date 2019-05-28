Biz sentiment deteriorates for June: survey
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- Business sentiment in South Korea has deteriorated for June as many companies are concerned over an increase in costs stemming from a rise in wages and the Korean won's decline against the U.S. dollar, a local think tank said Tuesday.
The business survey index (BSI) of the country's top 600 companies by sales came to 89.5 for next month, down from 94.1 a month earlier, the Korea Economic Research Institute (KERI) said in a statement.
A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists, while a figure above the benchmark means the opposite.
The business index has stayed below 100 for 49 consecutive months since April 2015, when it came to 101.3, the statement said.
"Companies are expected to hire fewer workers due to increased minimum wages. The shortened workweek will weigh on their productivity and drive up their labor costs," a KERI official said.
Moreover, the Korean won's weakness against the greenback has emerged as one of companies' major woes because they have dollar-denominated debts or rely on imported raw materials amid an ongoing trade dispute between the United States and China, according to the report.
