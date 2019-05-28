Hyundai delivers Nexo hydrogen cars to Malaysia energy firm
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Tuesday it has delivered two Nexo hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles to a Malaysian energy company as part of its hydrogen auto expansion strategy.
Sarawak Energy Berhad, Malaysia's state-run electricity supplier, is pushing for a project to build hydrogen output facilities and charging stations. The two Nexos will be used as test vehicles in Malaysia's public sector, Hyundai Motor said in a statement.
"Starting with the supply of two Nexos in Malaysia, Hyundai Motor is planning to promote hydrogen-powered vehicles in Southeast Asia," a Hyundai official said in the statement.
In the January-May period, Hyundai Motor said it sold over 1,000 Nexos in global markets.
