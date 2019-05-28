Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hyundai-hydrogen car supply

Hyundai delivers Nexo hydrogen cars to Malaysia energy firm

09:21 May 28, 2019

SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Tuesday it has delivered two Nexo hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles to a Malaysian energy company as part of its hydrogen auto expansion strategy.

Sarawak Energy Berhad, Malaysia's state-run electricity supplier, is pushing for a project to build hydrogen output facilities and charging stations. The two Nexos will be used as test vehicles in Malaysia's public sector, Hyundai Motor said in a statement.

"Starting with the supply of two Nexos in Malaysia, Hyundai Motor is planning to promote hydrogen-powered vehicles in Southeast Asia," a Hyundai official said in the statement.

In the January-May period, Hyundai Motor said it sold over 1,000 Nexos in global markets.

This photo taken May 27, 2019, and provided by Hyundai Motor shows the Nexo hydrogen fuel-cell electric car displayed at the opening ceremony of a hydrogen charging station in Sarawak, Malaysia. (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK