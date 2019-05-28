Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #news advisory

Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, May 28

09:34 May 28, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- S. Korea, U.S. to test Seoul's capability to takeover wartime operational control

-- OHCHR to release report on N.K. human rights situation

-- Press conference for tvN drama series 'Asdal Chronicle'

-- (News Focus) Box-office results of Korean winners of big overseas film festivals

Economy & Finance

-- IMD's report on each country's competitiveness

-- S. Korea's anti-tuberculosis measures
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK