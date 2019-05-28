Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, May 28
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- S. Korea, U.S. to test Seoul's capability to takeover wartime operational control
-- OHCHR to release report on N.K. human rights situation
-- Press conference for tvN drama series 'Asdal Chronicle'
-- (News Focus) Box-office results of Korean winners of big overseas film festivals
Economy & Finance
-- IMD's report on each country's competitiveness
-- S. Korea's anti-tuberculosis measures
(END)