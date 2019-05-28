Go to Contents
Seoul stocks start higher on tech gains

09:29 May 28, 2019

SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened higher Tuesday as gains in technology stocks, including top cap Samsung Electronics, supported the broader market.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 5.47 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,049.68 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics increased 0.23 percent, while its smaller rival LG Electronics inched up 1.31 percent. SK hynix, the world's second-largest maker of memory chips, was up 0.15 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor dipped 0.37 percent, while its auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis lost 0.91 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,185.15 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.65 won from the previous session's close.
