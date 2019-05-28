N.K. propaganda outlet slams S. Korea over planned arms purchase
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Tuesday lashed out at the South Korean military over its plan to purchase missiles from the United States, denouncing the move as an "outright challenge" to an inter-Korean agreement to reduce military tensions.
Earlier this month, the U.S. State Department gave the green light to the possible sale of SM-2 Block IIIB ship-to-air missiles and related equipment worth US$313.9 million to South Korea and sought congressional approval for the sale plan.
Referring to the move as the latest in a series of "provocative acts" by South Korean "warmongers," Uriminzokkiri, one of the North's propaganda websites, said such a move threatens peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.
"There is actually no end if we are to list all the sneaky acts done by the South Korean military that destroy the peace mood on the peninsula and heighten tensions," Uriminzokkiri said in a commentary.
North Korean media outlets have been criticizing the South Korean military on a near daily basis while calling their recent launch of short-range missiles into the East Sea as part of ordinary military drills.
On Monday, North Korea also slammed U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton as a "human defect" for denouncing the North's missile launches as a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.
