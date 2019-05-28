LG Electronics fined over false advertising
SEJONG, May 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Tuesday it has fined major home appliance maker LG Electronics Inc. 50 million won (US$42,000) for false advertising for containers in its refrigerators.
The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said the South Korean consumer electronics giant claimed in catalogues and on its website from June 2011 to June 2016 that containers in its kimchi refrigerators received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The commission said LG's move is tantamount to false and exaggerated advertising as the containers just satisfied safety standards of the FDA. The U.S. agency does not approve plastic containers for food.
"There are concerns that LG's advertising could undermine fair trade by misleading consumers that LG's containers are better than the ones of its competitors," the commission said.
LG said it has already corrected the false advertising, which it said was a mistake.
Kimchi refrigerators are one of the most popular products in South Korea, where many people eat the traditional Korean side dish normally made with fermented cabbage, salt and hot peppers.
