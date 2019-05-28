Seoul revokes license for gene therapy drug Invossa
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's drug authorities on Tuesday canceled the license for the gene therapy drug Invossa after the manufacturer mislabeled an ingredient used, sending a shock to patients and the country's pharmaceuticals sector.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety's move came after the manufacturer, Kolon Life Science, acknowledged that a substance in the drug has been mislabeled since 2003.
Invossa is the world's first gene therapy drug for osteoarthritis, a movable joints disorder that affects many elderly people, with patient numbers in South Korea alone estimated to be around 5 million.
Distribution of the drug that received formal approval for sale in the domestic market in July 2017 has been suspended since April this year, with authorities conducting detailed on-site inspections of Kolong's production plants and research facilities in South Korea and the United States.
The therapy drug was discovered by Kolon TissueGene, the drugmaker's U.S. biopharma affiliate, which said the osteoarthritis treatment drug has been produced using a material that did not coincide with what was reported when tests on the drug began.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)