Festivals Calendar - June 2019

Dano is one of Korea's four major traditional festivals and falls on the fifth day of the fifth month, according to the lunar calendar. The Gangneung Danoje, a typical Dano festival in Korea with a history of more than 1,000 years, was designated as a "Masterpiece of Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity" by UNESCO in 2005. Events include rituals in honor of gods and performances of traditional music, dances and plays, and activities for foreigners.