Asset managers' Q1 profits jump on investment gains
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- Asset management companies in South Korea saw their combined first-quarter profit jump on-quarter, helped by modest gains from their stock investment, data showed Tuesday.
The combined net profit of 250 asset management firms came to 220 billion won (US$185 million) in the January-March period, compared with a profit of 46.7 billion won a quarter earlier, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
The sharp rise in profits came as they posted a combined profit of 63 billion won from stock investment during the quarter, compared with a loss of 41.6 billion won a quarter ago, the FSS said.
The KOSPI index rose 99.63 points in the first quarter, after plunging 302.03 points between the October-December period last year, according to the FSS.
Their combined assets rose 3.5 percent to 1,053 trillion won at the end of March.
According to the FSS, 95 asset management firms, or about 38 percent of the total, reported net losses during the first quarter, with the remainder posting net profits.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)