Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
International lawyers' groups to look into N.K. restaurant workers' defection
SEOUL -- A team of international lawyers is pushing to visit Pyongyang in September to investigate a high-profile 2016 defection of a dozen North Korean restaurant workers, its representative said Tuesday.
Two organizations -- the International Association of Democratic Lawyers (IADL) and the Confederation of Lawyers of Asia and the Pacific -- are planning to form a joint probe team to investigate if any human rights were violated in the process of their defection, said Micol Savia, a representative of the IADL at the United Nations.
S. Korea to launch internal procedures this week to approve donation for N. Korea
SEOUL -- The South Korean government will start internal procedures this week necessary to provide its promised funds to U.N. aid agencies for their efforts to help North Korean people in need, a unification ministry official said Tuesday.
The government is currently in talks with the World Food Programme (WFP) and the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) on when and how its promised donation could be spent for their projects to help address malnutrition and health problems facing pregnant women and kids in the impoverished state. The ministry earlier said that the discussion will be completed within this week.
LG Electronics fined over false advertising
SEJONG -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Tuesday it has fined major home appliance maker LG Electronics Inc. 50 million won (US$42,000) for false advertising for containers in its refrigerators.
The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said the South Korean consumer electronics giant claimed in catalogues and on its website from June 2011 to June 2016 that containers in its kimchi refrigerators received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Asset managers' Q1 profits jump on investment gains
SEOUL -- Asset management companies in South Korea saw their combined first-quarter profit jump on-quarter, helped by modest gains from their stock investment, data showed Tuesday.
The combined net profit of 250 asset management firms came to 220 billion won (US$185 million) in the January-March period, compared with a profit of 46.7 billion won a quarter earlier, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
Foreign ministry to seek criminal probe on diplomat accused of leaking Moon-Trump talks
SEOUL -- The foreign ministry said Tuesday it will file criminal complaints against a diplomat and an opposition lawmaker for leaking the content of a phone conversation between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump.
The diplomat, who worked at the South Korean Embassy in Washington, D.C., was accused of telling Rep. Khang Hyo-shang of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) what was discussed during the May 7 phone call between the two leaders.
The ministry has launched a disciplinary panel to decide on the penalty, which will likely be announced later this week. The diplomat, whose identity was withheld, will likely face one of the sternest measures, including dismissal.
(LEAD) Envisioned Seoul-Tokyo defense chiefs' talks on hold: Japanese media
SEOUL -- The defense ministers of South Korea and Japan are expected to hold a brief meeting while standing, rather than formal talks, on the sidelines of an international conference in Singapore early next month, a Japanese newspaper reported Tuesday.
The neighboring countries have been pushing to hold the meeting between South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and his Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya in Singapore on the sidelines of the upcoming Asian security forum, known as the Shangri-La Dialogue.
Lotte tapping deeper into Southeast Asia, advanced markets
SEOUL -- Retail and chemical giant Lotte Group is ramping up efforts to tap deeper into Southeast Asia and advanced economies amid falling sales in China, once its biggest overseas market, industry sources said Tuesday.
Overseas sales of the conglomerate came to 8.9 trillion won (US$7.49 billion) in 2018, up 7.2 percent from a year earlier.
It marks a turnaround from a near 7 percent on-year drop in 2017 in the wake of a bitter diplomatic row between Seoul and Beijing over the deployment of an advanced U.S. missile defense system in South Korea.
