Moon replaces National Tax Service chief

15:00 May 28, 2019

SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in replaced three vice ministerial officials Tuesday, including the state tax office chief, as he has entered his third year in office.

Kim Hyun-jun, head of the National Tax Service (NTS) Seoul Regional Office, has been promoted to the post of NTS commissioner.

Moon also appointed Kim Oe-sook, minister of government legislation, as senior presidential secretary for personnel affairs.

He tapped Kim Hyeong-yeon, a former judge who now serves as presidential secretary for legal affairs, to succeed Kim and lead the ministry.

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

