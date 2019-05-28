Moon replaces National Tax Service chief
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in replaced three vice ministerial officials Tuesday, including the state tax office chief, as he has entered his third year in office.
Kim Hyun-jun, head of the National Tax Service (NTS) Seoul Regional Office, has been promoted to the post of NTS commissioner.
Moon also appointed Kim Oe-sook, minister of government legislation, as senior presidential secretary for personnel affairs.
He tapped Kim Hyeong-yeon, a former judge who now serves as presidential secretary for legal affairs, to succeed Kim and lead the ministry.
