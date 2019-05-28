N. Korea's beefed-up criticism designed to pressure Washington to change stance: official
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korean media appears to be ramping up criticism of the United States in an apparent bid to put pressure on Washington to change its hard-line stance, a unification ministry official said Tuesday.
"We see it as aimed at putting pressure on the U.S. to change its way of calculation while keeping dialogue alive," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity. "It could be seen as part of an interaction taking place outside a negotiation room."
"The North has acted that way as part of efforts to increase its status in negotiations," he added.
North Korea has slammed the U.S. with harsh words recently amid a protracted stalemate in their denuclearization talks, which have been stalled since the breakdown of the summit between their leaders in February.
On Friday, North Korea blamed the U.S. for the collapse of the February summit and warned that it won't resume talks with Washington unless it comes up with a "new method of calculation."
North Korea also slammed U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton on Monday as a "human defect" for calling the North's short-range missile launches earlier this month a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.
The February summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump ended without a deal as they failed to find common ground over the scope of Pyongyang's denuclearization steps and Washington's sanctions relief.
