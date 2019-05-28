Moon urges immediate measures to boost investment, economy
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in emphasized the urgent need Tuesday to use extra budgets and take measures to promote corporate investment.
He made the remarks, while receiving a briefing from Hong Nam-ki, minister of economy and finance, on the current economic situations and related policies, as well as how to boost investment and innovate the manufacturing and service industries.
"What's most urgent is to inject vigor into the economy by revitalizing corporate investment, along with the speedy passage of the supplementary budget bill and the early use of state budgets," Moon told Hong, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung.
The minister briefed the president on plans for 10 trillion won (US$8.4 billion) worth of corporate and public sector investment projects, including the creation of theme parks, she added.
Hong has offered a biweekly report to the president on economic issues. It's rare for Cheong Wa Dae to make public some details of the minister's briefing.
The government has proposed a 6.7 trillion-won supplementary budget, but the bill is pending at the National Assembly amid a partisan strife.
