Seoul stocks up amid lack of events as foreign sell-offs hit over 8-month high
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks rebounded on Tuesday, snapping their three-day losing streak, amid an absence of major market-driving factors such as the U.S.-China trade negotiations. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 4.62 points, or 0.23 percent, to close at 2,048.83. Trade volume was high at 474 million shares worth 7.6 trillion won (US$6.4 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 585 to 262.
The local stock market opened lower in the morning on losses in tech and automotive shares, but it swung to positive terrain.
Analysts said investors are paying attention to this week's rate decision by the Bank of Korea, which is widely expected to freeze the key rate at 1.75 percent. All eyes are on whether some of the BOK's monetary policy board members will speak about a rate cut amid concerns about the ongoing trade dispute between Washington and Beijing.
"Some members have recently made dovish comments on the rate, so it's reasonable to open a possibility," Kim Yu-mi at Kiwoom Securities said. "With growing downside risks at home and abroad, investors will cling to the possibility of a rate cut."
Foreigners offloaded 764 billion won, the largest amount since September 7, 2018, while institutional and retail investors scooped up a net 578 billion won and 194 billion won, respectively.
Large-cap shares traded mixed across the board.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics was down 0.23 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix dipped 1.49 percent. Home appliance maker LG Electronics inched up 1.17 percent to 77,500 won.
South Korea's top automaker Hyundai Motor rose 1.11 percent to 136,400 won, but its smaller affiliate Kia Motors lost 1.80 percent to 40,900 won.
Pharmaceutical firms were mostly bullish, with Celltrion gaining 6.90 percent and Samsung BioLogics moving up 1.03 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,185.80 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.3 won from the previous session's close.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)