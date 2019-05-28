Parliamentary speaker Moon asks Russia to help bring peace to Korean Peninsula
MOSCOW, May 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean parliamentary speaker Moon Hee-sang on Tuesday asked Russia for diplomatic efforts to help ensure peace on the Korean Peninsula.
Moon met with Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of Russia's lower house State Duma in the Russian capital on Tuesday, the first day of his 10-day trip through Russia and the Baltic nations.
"If the Korean Peninsula can achieve peace, it will also mean peace throughout Northeast Asia and Eurasia," Moon told Volodin. "It will benefit the two Koreas, Russia and the rest of the international community. It will also accelerate practical cooperation between South Korea and Russia."
Moon said Moscow will have considerable diplomatic influence on the Korean Peninsula "as long as Russia and North Korea maintain their trusting relationship."
"South Korea recognizes and has not forgotten how Russia has been able to bring North Korea to the dialogue table through its bilateral relationship (with Pyongyang) and other multilateral processes," Moon added. "I hope Russia will continue its diplomatic efforts to build a framework for peace in the Korean Peninsula."
Moon also invited both Volodin and Russian President Vladimir Putin to Seoul, saying he hoped to see them in South Korea before his term as National Assembly speaker ends next year.
"Some people have dubbed Seoul-Moscow ties as being 'NATO,' as in 'No Action, Talk Only,'" he said. "But we have begun engaging in substantive dialogue with each other. It's clear that the level of our relationship is as high as it can get."
In response, Volodin said South Korean President Moon Jae-in's visit to Moscow last year provided new momentum for the countries' bilateral ties.
Volodin also said Moon and Putin are both working hard to further improve their relationship, while calling for increased exchange between the two parliaments.
Following their meeting, Moon and Volodin held the inaugural meeting of the high-ranking cooperative committee for their respective parliaments. The two discussed issues covering peace on the Korean Peninsula, bilateral and multilateral cooperation, cultural, educational and human resource exchanges, and celebrating the 30th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relations.
Moon will later visit Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania and return home June 5.
