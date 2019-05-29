U.S. says N. Korea's WMD program violates U.N. resolutions
WASHINGTON, May 28 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. State Department said Tuesday that North Korea's weapons of mass destruction program is in conflict with U.N. Security Council resolutions, but stopped short of condemning its missile launches earlier this month.
North Korea fired short-range missiles on May 9 in apparent frustration with stalled negotiations with the U.S.
U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton told reporters in Tokyo over the weekend that the launches were in violation of U.N. resolutions that ban the North's use of ballistic missile technology.
But days later U.S. President Donald Trump said he views them "differently" and downplayed the firings in an apparent bid to keep diplomacy with the North alive.
"I think the entire North Korean WMD program, it's in conflict with UNSC resolutions, but what the U.S. is focused on ... is in trying to negotiate a peaceful end to the North Korean WMD program," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told a regular press briefing.
She added that economic sanctions on North Korea will remain in place until that objective is reached, while keeping the door open to further talks.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)