(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 29)

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety revoked a license for the gene therapy drug Invossa on Tuesday, reviving memories of the 2004 disgrace of cloning expert Hwang Woo-suk, who faked his own research. The ministry canceled the 2017 license to market Invossa, the first drug in the world to use gene therapy to treat knee osteoarthritis. The agency found that Kolon Life Science falsely reported the cell line was of cartilage rather than a kidney. The ministry filed a criminal complaint against the company for violating the Pharmaceutical Affair Act by producing and selling drugs that do not match the licensed version.