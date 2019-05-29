Seoul stocks open sharply lower on Wall Street losses
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened sharply lower Wednesday, taking a cue from overnight declines on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 17.45 points, or 0.85 percent, to 2,031.38 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
U.S. stocks plunged as investors grew jittery over reports that Beijing is considering a ban on exports of rare earth minerals to Washington. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.93 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite sank 0.39 percent.
Most shares lost ground across the board.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics fell 2.35 percent, and major chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.52 percent. Home appliance maker LG Electronics slid 1.03 percent.
Auto shares were mixed, with industry leader Hyundai Motor losing 1.83 percent. But its sister company Kia Motors was up 0.37 percent, while auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis gained 0.92 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Celltrion lost 1.34 percent, while Samsung BioLogics inched up 0.17 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,190.50 won against the U.S. dollar, sharply down 4.70 won from the previous session's close, amid growing risk-off sentiment.
The U.S. Treasury Department, meanwhile, kept South Korea on a list of countries to monitor for currency practices.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)