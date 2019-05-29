Major French Fauvist, Cubist masterpieces to travel to S. Korea
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- A collection of major Fauvist and Cubist masterpieces from France's Troyes Museum of Modern Art will travel to South Korea for their first exhibition in the country next month, the event's organizers said Wednesday.
Under the title, "Revolution-The new era begins," the exhibition will run from June 13-Sept. 15 at Sejong Center in central Seoul. On display will be about 140 paintings, sculptures, video clips and photos out of the French museum's collection of some 2,000 art works.
The Seoul exhibition will most notably feature "Big Ben," the acclaimed painting by French artist Andre Derain, who co-founded Fauvism with another iconic painter, Henri Matisse. It is the first time for "Big Ben," painted in 1906, to travel to Asia.
The Fauvist pillar of the travelling collection also includes "Les Chataigners a Chatou," a major work representing Fauvism, by French painter Maurice de Vlaminck.
The Cubist pillar of the oncoming collection includes "Le fou," a bronze sculpture by the legendary Spanish Cubist Pablo Picasso as well as "Paysage de l'Estaque" by Georges Braque.
The exhibition will feature a special space dedicated to legendary art dealers and critics, including Gertrude Stein who supported the ascent of Cubism.
The Seoul event is one of the two overseas loan exhibitions the French museum arranged as it undergoes a two-year renovation.
The museum, better known by its French name, the Musee d'art moderne de Troyes, hosts the local exhibition along with Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's key wire service, and Sejong Center.
Tickets for adult are available for 15,000 won (US$12.60).
