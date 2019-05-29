Moon: New combined drills helpful to preparing for OPCON transition
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Wednesday the ongoing civilian-military exercise can be of help to preparations for the transfer of wartime operational control (OPCON) of South Korean troops from Washington to Seoul.
Presiding over a National Security Council (NSC) meeting at the underground bunker at Cheong Wa Dae as part of the inaugural Ulchi Taegeuk drills, Moon emphasized the importance of beefing up self-reliant defense capabilities.
"Self-reliant defense is an unchanging goal, as an independent nation, to pursue regardless of a change in security conditions," he said, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung.
He noted that inter-Korean military tensions have been eased, with a peace process under way on the peninsula, thanks to decisions by the leaders of the two Koreas and the United States.
"As long as we have the right to choose, we won't stop our journey toward peace," Moon said. "(We) will overcome any difficulties and will open up a new era of the Korean Peninsula."
Despite the peace efforts, he added, there shouldn't be any crack in national security, even for a moment.
He called for the strengthening of defense capabilities and full readiness to cope with a military crisis and national emergency that can happen anytime, Ko said.
He instructed military authorities to make the four-day training, which ends on Thursday, a chance to prepare for the OPCON transfer and bolster the self-reliant defense capabilities.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)