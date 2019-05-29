44 pct. of N. Koreans have access to electricity: report
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is one of the world's 20 "electricity-deficit" countries, with only less than half of its population having access to electricity, a report showed Wednesday.
According to the report posted on the website of the World Bank, 44 percent of the North's 25 million people had access to electricity as of 2017. The North was among the 20 electricity-deficit countries out of 226 whose electricity penetration situations were analyzed.
The portion is far below the world average of 89 percent. North Korea ranked among the lowest of countries assessed, along with such low-income countries as Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania and Mali, the report showed.
The ratio, however, was higher than 2010 and 2015 when its corresponding figures stood at 29 percent and 40 percent, respectively.
The World Bank report was jointly compiled by the International Energy Agency, the World Health Organization, the International Renewable Energy Agency and the United Nations Statistics Division.
