Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea remains on U.S. list of countries to monitor for currency practices
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday kept South Korea on a list of countries to monitor for currency practices but indicated its possible removal in the next reporting period.
The list was revealed in a semiannual report to Congress that also named eight other trading partners as countries warranting attention to their currency practices.
----------------
Moon slams opposition party for defending lawmaker accused of diplomatic leak
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in denounced the main opposition party in an unusually strong tone Wednesday for its stance on the leak of a recent phone conversation he had with U.S. President Donald Trump.
"It was a thing that should have not happened, with no room for excuses," he said at the start of a weekly Cabinet meeting at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul.
----------------
Ruling party seeks punishment against opposition lawmaker for leaking Moon-Trump talks
SEOUL -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) said Wednesday it will file a petition with the parliamentary ethics panel against an opposition party lawmaker who leaked the content of phone talks between the presidents of South Korea and the United States.
Rep. Khang Hyo-shang of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) is accused of having leaked the May 7 phone conversation between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump after he was told what was discussed between the leaders by a diplomat who worked at the Korean embassy in Washington D.C.
----------------
Seoul to support 'new engines' to stimulate outbound shipments
SEOUL -- South Korea will ramp up supports to nurture promising "new export engines" to bolster the country's outbound shipments amid uncertainties triggered by the ongoing trade dispute between the United States and China, the commerce ministry said Wednesday.
Under the plans, trade financing and overseas marketing support will be provided to companies engaged in such businesses as rechargeable batteries, bio-health, cosmetics, food and farm produce, electric vehicles (EVs) and organic light-emitting diodes, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
----------------
Pyongyang's newspaper urges production of high-quality goods, less dependence on imports
SEOUL -- North Korea's official newspaper called Wednesday for nationwide efforts to produce high-quality products that could rival foreign brands, warning that excessive dependence on imports could ruin the country.
"If you cling to imports, you will leave your destiny entirely to others, and eventually your country will be ruined," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling party, said in a commentary.
----------------
(LEAD) U.S. says N. Korea's WMD program violates U.N. resolutions
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. State Department said Tuesday that North Korea's weapons of mass destruction program is in conflict with U.N. Security Council resolutions, but stopped short of condemning its missile launches earlier this month.
North Korea fired short-range missiles on May 9 in apparent frustration with stalled negotiations with the U.S. That followed the launch of a barrage of projectiles just days earlier.
----------------
N. Korea closely monitoring Seoul's DMZ demining, excavation work
CHEORWON, South Korea -- North Korea built a small observation post inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) to closely monitor the demining and war remains excavation work under way south of the border, officers said Wednesday.
Since April, the South Korean military has been carrying out the project to remove land mines and recover war remains on Arrowhead Ridge, a battle site during the 1950-53 Korean War, in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province.
(END)