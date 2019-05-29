Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #UNC

UNC's military armistice commission changes S. Korean senior member

14:22 May 29, 2019

SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- A two-star South Korean general has taken office as a new senior member of the Military Armistice Commission (MAC) of the United Nations Command as part of a regular reshuffle, the UNC said Wednesday.

Maj. Gen. Kim Jong-moon replaced Maj. Gen. Shin Sang-bum on Tuesday to serve as the senior member of UNCMAC. Since 1991, a South Korean general has taken the position.

During a change-of-responsibility ceremony, Kim vowed efforts to lead the commission well in support of the inter-Korean military agreement signed last September that is aimed at reducing tensions and building trust.

The commission supervises the implementation of the Korean Armistice Agreement that ended the 1950-53 Korean War.

Maj. Gen. Kim Jong-moon (L) and Gen. Robert Abrams, the commander of the United Nations Command (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK