Egg's freshness checkable via smartphones: institute
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- Technology allowing ordinary consumers to easily check the freshness of eggs with their smartphones has been developed, a research institute said Thursday.
The new technology uses a reusable wireless sensor tag, communication unit and dynamic software to check the movement and the surrounding temperatures of an egg without cracking the shell, according to the Korea Food Research Institute (KFRI).
"The dynamic prediction system analyses data collected and determines freshness using the well-established Haugh unit," said Kim Ji-young, who led the KFRI research team.
The Haugh unit measures the weight and size of whites of an egg to check its freshness, with higher numbers representing good quality.
With tags and sensors connected to the local communication net, 90 percent accuracy on freshness has been achieved with real time monitoring possible on any smart mobile device, the institute said.
The researcher said if corporate partners can be found, tracking of eggs will be possible by 2021.
Besides eggs, the institute said foods like kimchi have been checked for potential application. In the case of kimchi, a traditional Korean side dish eaten with most meals, the system can check for the degree of fermentation that affects taste.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
