Most bond experts eye BOK rate freeze this week: poll
SEOUL, May 28 (Yonhap) -- The vast majority of bond analysts in South Korea expect the country's central bank to freeze its key interest rate this week, a poll showed Wednesday.
According to the survey of 200 bond experts by the Korea Financial Investment Association, 97 percent of respondents said the monetary policy board of Bank of Korea (BOK) will likely hold the base rate steady at its fourth rate-setting meeting of the year Friday.
Those experts cited external uncertainty, stagnant economic indicators and concerns over a possible capital outflow stemming from an interest gap between South Korea and the United States.
South Korea's benchmark rate has been frozen at 1.75 percent since November when the BOK board raised it by 25 basis points after a 12-month rate freeze to counter four U.S. rate hikes in 2018. The U.S. federal funds rate ranges from 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent.
The association also said South Korea's bond market sentiment improved for June from May, with its bond market survey index (BMSI) rising to 100.4 from 92.9.
A reading above 100 means more experts expect bond market conditions to turn for the better in the coming month.
"The improved sentiment mirrors investors' flight to safety due to the intensifying trade war between the U.S. and China," the association said.
The survey also showed 52 percent of respondents forecasting the South Korean currency to hold steady against the U.S. dollar in June, with 38 percent expecting the won to fall.
