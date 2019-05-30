(Policy Interview) S. Korea hopes ILO conventions ratification will support trade ties with EU
(Editor's Note: This is the third installment in a series of Yonhap interviews with key officials on South Korea's major policies)
By Kim Soo-yeon
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea expects its push to ratify core international labor conventions will help "fundamentally" resolve possible trade disputes with the European Union (EU) and support trade ties with the economic bloc, the vice labor minister said Thursday.
The government has recently unveiled a plan to submit a motion to seek parliamentary ratification of three of the four key International Labor Organization (ILO) conventions, along with efforts to revise the relevant laws.
The move comes as the EU demands South Korea approve the key labor provisions as agreed in their free trade agreement (FTA) implemented in 2011 amid concerns that it otherwise may take trade retaliatory measures against Seoul.
"We think the potential ratification of the conventions will resolve a source of tensions between the two sides fundamentally and contribute to building up stable trade relations," Vice Labor Minister Im Seo-jeong said in a written interview with Yonhap News Agency.
South Korea joined the ILO in 1991 but hasn't ratified four out of the eight core conventions -- No. 87 and No. 98 standards on freedom of association and No. 29 and No. 105 provisions on forced labor.
The EU has warned it will launch an expert panel to review South Korea's compliance with the FTA if it fails to ratify the key ILO conventions.
"If the panel is launched, the move itself could have a negative impact on South Korea's global reputation," he said.
The approval of the ILO conventions is one of the key election pledges by President Moon Jae-in.
"The ratification push could set the stage to protect the basic labor rights and develop the labor-management relationship in a reasonable manner," Im said.
The government said it will seek the parliamentary approval of the No. 87, No. 98 and No. 29 conventions, excluding the No. 105 standards.
The labor circle denounced the government's decision, calling for all of the four key conventions.
The No. 105 provisions ban compulsory labor as punishment for activities, including an expression of political opinions.
South Korea's national security law, which bans praising or carrying out espionage activities for North Korea, could violate the No. 105 conventions as it stipulates an imprisonment that entails compulsory prison labor, if violated.
The government said it is hard to even seek to ratify the provisions at the current stage as the issue could involve the overhaul of the penal system.
Under the current penal scheme, an imprisonment without labor can be imposed only on those guilty of negligence.
"Given the existing penal system and the inter-Korean division, additional consideration is needed as it is difficult to seek the law revisions immediately," Im said.
As for sluggish job markets, the vice minister said the government will focus on policy supports to help the private sector boost its capacity for employment.
The number of regular workers rose and the employment rate, which gauges the portion of the employed to those aged over 15, stayed at around 60 percent.
But young people suffer from the tight job market. In April, the unemployment rate for those aged between 15 and 29 reached 11.5 percent from a year earlier, the highest for any April since 2000. Those in their 30s and 40s saw employment fall.
"If the National Assembly passes an extra budget bill, the government plans to immediately take action to prop up the economy and job markets," Im said.
"The government will also expedite the implementations of policy tasks, such as on exports and investment-boosting measures for job creation in the private sector," he added.
President Moon is pursuing his signature income-driven growth policy, which is aimed at spurring growth by increasing household income and consumption.
In a related move, the country has hiked the minimum wage by double-digit percentages twice over the past few years. But the move has sparked backlash from smaller firms and mom-and-pop stores, which have dismissed part-time workers due to rising labor costs.
"The raise in the minimum wage appears to have had some impacts on marginalized companies and sectors," Im said.
"But more analysis is needed as various factors, such as the economy and consumption patterns, should be taken into account in assessing the impact of the wage hike," he added.
Moon pledged to raise the minimum wage to 10,000 won (US$8.39) per hour by 2020 but has signaled at some flexibility. The country has raised the wage by nearly 30 percent to 8,350 won since Moon took office in May 2017.
The minimum wage council, involving business and labor representatives and outside experts, will start deliberations soon to set the minimum wage for next year.
Im noted it is not proper for the government to comment on a wage decision but added he expects efforts to accept various opinions and raise transparency in deciding the minimum hourly pay.
"(The government) will make efforts with the council to ensure social acceptability in a wage decision," he said.
