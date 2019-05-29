CTBTO chief to visit Seoul for panel discussion on N. Korea's disarmament
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- The head of a U.N.-backed body championing a ban on nuclear testing will be in Seoul for a three-day visit this week to attend a panel discussion on North Korea's disarmament, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.
Lassina Zerbo, executive secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), will be speaking to local students in the session slated for Thursday, the ministry said in a release.
The event aims to promote understanding of non-proliferation and disarmament in light of North Korea's nuclear standoff.
Other speakers at the session will include former U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon, ex-Austrian President Heinz Fischer and Shin Dong-ik, current chairman of CTBTO's preparatory commission.
Zerbo will also meet with Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on the same day for talks on the North's denuclearization and cooperation between Korea and the CTBTO.
The Vienna-based body was formed under the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) that outlaws nuclear test explosions and is tasked with inspecting breaches of nuclear test bans.
The CTBT was opened for signatures in 1996, and then-U.S. President Bill Clinton was the first world leader to sign the treaty, though Congress has yet to ratify it. Currently, 184 nations have signed the treaty and 168 have finished ratification.
But the treaty has not taken effect yet because eight countries have yet to ratify it. North Korea, India and Pakistan didn't even sign the treaty, while the U.S., China, Egypt, Iran and Israel signed the pact but have not ratified it yet.
Shin, former ambassador to Austria, was elected the 2019 chairperson of the CTBTO preparatory commission late last year.
