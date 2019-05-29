Moon to visit Finland, Norway, Sweden next month
By Lee Chi-dong
SEOUL, May 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in will make an eight-day tour of Finland, Norway and Sweden in June, his office announced Wednesday.
The state visits there to start on June 9 are in line with Moon's core policy campaign for innovative growth, peace and an inclusive nation, Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung told reporters.
In his New Year's press conference in January, the liberal-minded president presented the three elements as the keywords of his state affairs.
"The trip this time is expected to serve as a chance for reaffirming common ground with the three Northern European countries, which have made great contributions to international peace and stability, on how to establish permanent peace through the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Ko said.
During his three-day visit to Finland, the first leg of his upcoming tour, Moon is scheduled to hold summit talks with President Sauli Niinisto on ways to strengthen bilateral ties. Finland is a leading nation in the innovative growth field.
Moon will then travel to Norway from June 11-13, where he plans to attend an official dinner to be hosted by King Harald V of Norway.
In a summit with Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Moon will talk about the Korea peace process and the relationship between the two nations whose diplomatic ties mark their 60th anniversary this year.
Also on the agenda are an environment-friendly economy, including the use of hydrogen, and cooperation in the Arctic and shipbuilding and maritime affairs.
On his trip to Sweden from June 13-15, Moon will attend an official welcoming ceremony, followed by a luncheon and a dinner that will be hosted by King Carl XVI Gustaf.
He will also have a summit with Prime Minister Stefan Lofven with a focus on sharing the South Korean administration's vision for an inclusive state. Sweden is a role model in terms of cooperative labor-management relations. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the two sides forging diplomatic relations as well.
