S. Korea's Assembly Speaker urges Russia to play role in N. Korea issue
MOSCOW, May 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang expressed his hope on Wednesday that Russia could play a role in persuading North Korea to become a normal state amid the stalemate in North Korea's denuclearization talks.
Moon delivered a speech at Russia's senate about peace on the Korean Peninsula and bilateral ties between Seoul and Moscow.
"I expect Russia to provide a piece of candid advice to North Korea and persuade it to walk on the path toward a normal state and bright future," Moon said.
"To resolve North Korea's nuclear problems and bring peace to the peninsula, we need cooperation and wisdom by the international community including Russia, on top of roles by the two Koreas and the United States," he said.
It was the first time that a South Korean parliamentary speaker delivered a speech at Russia's senate.
Moon arrived in Russia on Monday as part of a ten-day trip that will also take him to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
North Korea's denuclearization talks with the U.S. have stalled since the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un fell through in Vietnam in February.
Moon said rapprochement on the Korean Peninsula will help set the stage for trilateral cooperation between the two Koreas and Russia down the road.
"I think it would serve Russia's national interests if peace is realized on the peninsula and North Korea embraces reform and openness," he noted.
The speaker also expressed optimism about the development of South Korea-Russia ties as next year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relationship.
"I hope the bilateral ties will develop in 2020 to open an era of US$30 billion in two-way trade and exchanges of 1 million people," Moon said.
