Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
----------------
Moon to visit Finland, Norway, Sweden next month
SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in will make an eight-day tour of Finland, Norway and Sweden in June, his office announced Wednesday.
The state visits there to start on June 9 are in line with Moon's core policy campaign for innovative growth, peace and an inclusive nation, Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung told reporters.
----------------
(LEAD) Aviation leaders in Seoul to discuss ways to tackle headwinds: IATA
SEOUL -- Air transportation leaders from across the world will gather in Seoul to discuss ways to stay profitable and tackle headwinds facing airlines at the upcoming annual meeting of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) this weekend, the global airlines body said Wednesday.
More than 1,000 leaders from IATA's 290 member airlines will participate in the 75th IATA Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit from Saturday to Monday, IATA said in a statement.
----------------
(LEAD) Finance chief renews calls for corporate investment
SEJONG -- South Korea's finance minister on Wednesday renewed calls on companies to increase capital spending in order to boost Asia's fourth-largest economy.
Hong Nam-ki made the comments in a meeting with economy-related ministers in Sejong, an administrative hub located 130 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
----------------
Cardinal Yeom Soo-jung delivers congratulatory message to Bong Joon-ho
SEOUL -- Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung Wednesday delivered a congratulatory message to South Korean director Bong Joon-ho for winning the top award at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival with "Parasite."
"I would like to express gratitude to the director, cast, staff and other members of the film for your hard work," the cardinal said in a message. "Along with outstanding cinematic elements, Mr. Bong's movie resonates widely by depicting our everyday lives, creating sympathy and shedding light on social issues."
----------------
N.K. missile launch appears not intended to shake negotiations: ex-CIA official
SEOUL -- North Korea appears to have taken advantage of the lull in nuclear negotiations with the United States as an opportunity to test missiles because it is difficult to conduct such launches while talks are under way, a former U.S. intelligence official said Wednesday.
Andrew Kim, who retired last year as chief of the Central Intelligence Agency's Korea Mission Center, gave the assessment during a security conference in Seoul, referring to the North's missile launches earlier this month.
----------------
Seoul stocks dip 1.2 pct on trade dispute; Korean won falls sharply
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks fell by more than 1 percent Wednesday on the escalating trade dispute between the United States and China. The Korean won fell sharply against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) plunged 25.51 points, or 1.25 percent, to close at 2,023.32. Trading volume was moderate at 368 million shares worth 4.56 trillion won (US$3.7 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 689 to 168.
----------------
Dodgers' Ryu to make final May start vs. Mets, eyes monthly pitching award
SEOUL -- Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Ryu Hyun-jin will make his final start of May this week, with the top monthly pitching award within his grasp.
The South Korean starter will take the mound against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium at 7:10 p.m. Thursday in Los Angeles, or 11:10 a.m. Friday in Seoul.
----------------
S. Korea's Assembly Speaker urges Russia to play role in N. Korea issue
MOSCOW -- South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang expressed his hope on Wednesday that Russia could play a role in persuading North Korea to become a normal state amid the stalemate in North Korea's denuclearization talks.
Moon delivered a speech at Russia's senate about peace on the Korean Peninsula and bilateral ties between Seoul and Moscow.
(END)