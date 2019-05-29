Justice ministry panel calls for probe into former top prosecutors

On May 16, a local court approved an arrest warrant for the 63-year-old Kim, who briefly held the No. 2 post at the Ministry of Justice in 2013, on charges of receiving bribes and sexual favors worth 130 million won (US$109,000) between 2006 and 2008, including money and valuables worth 30 million won, from his acquaintance and Yoon Jung-cheon.