(Yonhap Interview) Bong Joon-ho puts every emotion into 'Parasite'
By Kim Boram
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- Those who have seen director Bong Joon-ho's previous works, like "Memories of Murder," "The Host" and "Mother," may have been astonished at the films' fluid toggling between tones and genres and flush of emotional beats and rhythms.
In his latest black comedy film, "Parasite," which won the Palme d'Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, such deft techniques by the 49-year old auteur seem to have reached their zenith.
"Earlier, I said that this movie has laughs, horror and sadness, all in one. These feelings come out as the story continues," Bong said in an interview with Yonhap News Agency. "Throughout the film, I wanted to revive those mixed and realistic feelings."
As he said, "Parasite," which hit local screens on Thursday, starts with humor as the camera closely depicts the grotty semi-basement home of Ki-taek (played by Song Kang-ho).
But as Ki-woo (Choi Woo-shik), Ki-taek's college-age, quick-thinking son, gets a job tutoring the teenage daughter of a rich businessman, Mr. Park (Lee Sun-kyun), the film starts to bring up intense jitters, fear and sadness.
He said the mixture of emotions comes from the reality that both families are common around us. But he refused to adopt the typical formula that poor is good and rich is evil.
"In the real world, there are no perfect victims, or completely kind people. They make mistakes and do wrong and get punished," said the director, who majored in sociology in college. "I tried to bring out the multidimensional nature of humanity and build up intricate emotions until the end."
Mr. Park is gentle and looks like the father of an equal, horizontal, modern-day family and the head of a profitable IT venture firm. But he uses a patriarchal and authoritative tone with his wife, and keeps complaining of his new driver Ki-taek's unpleasant odor and recalling the class division between them.
But Ki-taek and his family are not blameless. They cheat the wealthy family and push out the family's driver and housekeeper, who are also poor, to take over those meal tickets for themselves.
When these disparate groups of people are forced to live in proximity, they recognize the uneasy, embarrassing truths of each other.
"As Ki-taek's whole family live in Mr. Park's mansion, they witness the unadorned truth of the rich. They catch the nuance of Park's words," said Bong. "Here, viewers are convinced as well."
Such subtle, complicated sentiments explode in the film's climax, which resonates with viewers in various ways, he said.
"I think even an accidental clash has its own context," Bong said. "The film traces the path of the consequences of these two families becoming entangled."
He said he hopes "Parasite" gives audiences a lot to think about and wants to hear what they say.
"I'll go to theaters in disguise and watch the responses and reactions of Korean audiences," said Bong. "I'm sure they'll never recognize me thanks to my perfect disguise, and I just hope they enjoy the movie and think a lot."
