Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S. to meet in Singapore

05:40 May 30, 2019

WASHINGTON, May 29 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will travel to Singapore this week to attend a security forum and meet with his South Korean counterpart for talks on the North, the State Department said Wednesday.

Biegun will attend the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore from Friday through Sunday and also have meetings with Lee Do-hoon, Seoul's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and their Japanese counterpart, Kenji Kanasugi, the department said in a statement.

The officials will discuss "continued coordination on our goal of the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea," it said.

The envoys are likely to seek ways to break the current impasse in negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang following the no-deal summit in February between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

This file pool photo shows Lee Do-hoon (L), Seoul's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun. (Yonhap)

