Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 30.
Korean-language dailies
-- Moon slams LKP for leaking phone call with Trump (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Panel calls for probe into ex-top prosecutors over sex-bribery scandal (Kookmin Daily)
-- Unionized members of umbrella labor group rally against proposed split-up plan by Hyundai Heavy (Donga llbo)
-- S. Korea squeezed between U.S., China amid rows over currency, rare earths (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Trade war between U.S., China intensifies over currency, rare earths (Segye Times)
-- Ulsan mayor adds tensions to labor group's protest against Hyundai Heavy's split-up plan (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon slams LKP for leaking Trump phone conversation (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Panel calls for probe into former top prosecutors over sex-bribery scandal by ex-vice minister (Hankyoreh)
-- Truth panel calls for probe into ex-top prosecutors over sex-bribery case (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Hyundai Heavy workers illegally occupy meeting venue for shareholders to block merger plan (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Violent actions by unionized workers feared to hamper recovery of shipbuilding industry (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon slams LKP for Trump phone call leak (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- No sign of a break in Seoul-Tokyo impasse over forced labor compensation (Korea Herald)
-- Moon slams LKP for defending information leak (Korea Times)
(END)