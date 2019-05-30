Korean-language dailies

-- Moon slams LKP for leaking phone call with Trump (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Panel calls for probe into ex-top prosecutors over sex-bribery scandal (Kookmin Daily)

-- Unionized members of umbrella labor group rally against proposed split-up plan by Hyundai Heavy (Donga llbo)

-- S. Korea squeezed between U.S., China amid rows over currency, rare earths (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Trade war between U.S., China intensifies over currency, rare earths (Segye Times)

-- Ulsan mayor adds tensions to labor group's protest against Hyundai Heavy's split-up plan (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moon slams LKP for leaking Trump phone conversation (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Panel calls for probe into former top prosecutors over sex-bribery scandal by ex-vice minister (Hankyoreh)

-- Truth panel calls for probe into ex-top prosecutors over sex-bribery case (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Hyundai Heavy workers illegally occupy meeting venue for shareholders to block merger plan (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Violent actions by unionized workers feared to hamper recovery of shipbuilding industry (Korea Economic Daily)

